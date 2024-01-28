Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 345,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,734. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 332.73%. The company had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,138,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 931.0% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 17,973,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230,216 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 597.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

