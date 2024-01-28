Neo Reaches Market Capitalization of $773.00 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Neo has a total market cap of $773.00 million and $24.38 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.96 or 0.00025804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.