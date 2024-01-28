Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Nervos Network has a market cap of $142.15 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00161819 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.20 or 0.00579822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00057317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.67 or 0.00381478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00171375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,115,134,585 coins and its circulating supply is 43,421,802,058 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

