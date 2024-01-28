NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,984 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of NetApp worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $338,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,502,000 after buying an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $364,170,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $122,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. 1,551,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

