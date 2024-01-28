Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,770,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

