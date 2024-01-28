Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Netflix were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Netflix by 10.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 283,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $107,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,866 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Netflix by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

