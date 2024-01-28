NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.39 million.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

NTCT stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. TheStreet lowered NetScout Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 158.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

