Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $153.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $134.00 to $153.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $142.75.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,456.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,184 shares of company stock valued at $34,277,341. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 410,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after acquiring an additional 184,660 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,880.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

