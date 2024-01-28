New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,054,000. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,258,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.42. 8,737,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,403. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get Our Latest Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.