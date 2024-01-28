Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Raised by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

NEM stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmont



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

