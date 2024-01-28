Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NFG opened at GBX 911 ($11.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £906.08 million, a PE ratio of 3,503.85 and a beta of 1.40. Next 15 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 542 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,112 ($14.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 795.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 687.69.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

