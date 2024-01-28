NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

