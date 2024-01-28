Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $613,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,641,000 after buying an additional 479,643 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 474.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 739,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,600,000 after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVS opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

