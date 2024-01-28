Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Invests $488,000 in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NNN REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in NNN REIT by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in NNN REIT by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.73.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Insider Transactions at NNN REIT

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $47,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $159,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,412 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

