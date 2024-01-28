Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases Shares of 10,228 Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 133.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

