Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $216,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $245.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $247.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

