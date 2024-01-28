Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $241.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $243.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

