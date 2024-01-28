Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Nikola Stock Up 1.0 %

NKLA opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Nikola has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nikola Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 291,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nikola by 27.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,029,000 after buying an additional 12,085,830 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nikola by 16.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 268,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 73.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.