Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Nikola Stock Up 1.0 %
NKLA opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.92. Nikola has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
