NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,040,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $25.82 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

