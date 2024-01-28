NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on February 15th

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 34 years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 111.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.7%.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. NNN REIT has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Adamo sold 4,000 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $159,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,306 shares of company stock worth $1,793,412 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,553,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 634,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after acquiring an additional 455,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

