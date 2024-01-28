Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $22,913,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,061,000 after buying an additional 671,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.