Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives $21.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.76.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
