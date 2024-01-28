Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,479. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

