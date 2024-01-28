Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $234.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.19. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $255.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

