Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys 278 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $262.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $243.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.