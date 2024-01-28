Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.20. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $84.00.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

