Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $355.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $362.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.