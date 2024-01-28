Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

BHP stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $70.68.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

