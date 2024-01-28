Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.6% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $1,306,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.0% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total value of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares in the company, valued at $223,395,556.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.