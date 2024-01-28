Northcape Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

DUK stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $103.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

