Northcape Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $234.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $255.90. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.19.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

