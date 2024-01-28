Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,000 Shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

