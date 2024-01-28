Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

HSY stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,111,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,311. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day moving average of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.33.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

