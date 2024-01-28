Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $3,183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 20,022 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

