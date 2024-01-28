Northcape Wealth Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.00. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $140.28.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

