Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 159,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 18,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 179,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,745 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

