Northcape Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

