Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 29th.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. On average, analysts expect Northeast Community Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NECB stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northeast Community Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.