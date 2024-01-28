Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $494.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $437.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 23.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

