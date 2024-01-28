Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.450-24.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 24.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.8 billion-$41.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.2 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $437.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.98. The company has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $92,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

