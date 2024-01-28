NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,994,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,966. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.83% and a negative net margin of 93.83%. Equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

