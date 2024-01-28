NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $41.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

