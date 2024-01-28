NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $41.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NovoCure
Institutional Trading of NovoCure
NovoCure Price Performance
NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $14.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NovoCure will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NovoCure
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.