NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Update

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NTT DATA Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDTY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 3,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688. NTT DATA Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NTT DATA Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

