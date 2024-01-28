NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $595,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

