NTV Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $150.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.53.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.