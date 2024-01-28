NTV Asset Management LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $159.30 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

