NTV Asset Management LLC Has $608,000 Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the third quarter worth $620,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 214.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in BCE by 310.4% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 92,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 11.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.
BCE Stock Performance
Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $48.38.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.