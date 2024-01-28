NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ARKK opened at $45.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.
ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARK Innovation ETF
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.