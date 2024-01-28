NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $149.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $350.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.97.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

