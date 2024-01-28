NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.18. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

