NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 32,397 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 23,804 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NU. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. New Street Research downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Get NU alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NU

Institutional Trading of NU

NU Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in NU by 62.5% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NU during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NU has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 0.93.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts predict that NU will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About NU

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.