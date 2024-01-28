NU Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 32,397 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 23,804 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on NU. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. New Street Research downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NU
Institutional Trading of NU
NU Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NU stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NU has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76 and a beta of 0.93.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. Research analysts predict that NU will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.